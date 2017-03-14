Actress Kasthuri is fuming after her interview with a major daily was misreported by a section of media. Her statements have been apparently manipulated by some news-hungry websites, which has hurt the actress. Now, she is getting ready to take legal action against those who spiced up her statements to sensationalise the news.

On her Facebook page, Kasthuri wrote, "YESTERDAY, A VERY BEAUTIFUL, BOLD AND SENSIBLE INTERVIEW GIVEN BY ME APPEARED IN TIMES OF INDIA. THE LINK TO THAT IS ATTACHED. IT HAD A TEASER SENSATIONAL HEADLINE, BUT INTERVIEW WAS HONEST. [sic]"

She added, "THE JOURNALIST ASKED ME IF CASTING COUCH EXISTS, AND I HAD ANSWERED THAT HARASSMENT IS ACTUALLY LESS IN MOVIES AND MORE IN THE MINDS OF PEOPLE AND MEDIA. SOME DIRTY TAMIL SHAMELESS PRESSTITUTES THEN PUBLISHED THEIR OWN FICTIONAL VERSION OF MY INTERVIEW. VERY SHOCKING AND CHEAP. I SAW ONLY FEW. REQUESTING ALL TO PLEASE SEND ME LINKS OR SCREENSHOTS OF SUCH FALSE AND LIBELOUS 'NEWS' , SO I CAN TAKE LEGAL ACTION. [sic]"

In the bold interview, Kasthuri opened up about the lives of actresses in the film industry, casting couch, her issue with unnamed actor-politician, etc. Some section of media selectively sensationalised her comments and published stories with their views. Below pictures showcase what media highlighted:

Her comments on the harassment meted to her by an actor along with a few bold comments was highlighted. Unfortunately, Kasthuri's statements were taken out of context and this created confusion in the minds of the audience about the film industry, which is yet to recover from the shock of 'Suchi Leaks' episode. All the good things that she said was ignored, while importance was given only to her bold statements.