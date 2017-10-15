POLICEMAN trashed by people 4 misbehaving wd a girl in #Ganderbal . Frm torturing to blinding youth to molestation, JKP has bn on d 4frnt pic.twitter.com/38dmbXBnZG — Kashmir Resists (@Fahiem_Inayat) October 14, 2017

A policeman belonging to the Indian Reserve Battalion in Kashmir's Ganderbal district was roughed up by a mob on Saturday, October 14, after he was caught clicking pictures of a woman on street.

The policeman was allegedly taking pictures of a woman in his mobile phone when she confronted the personnel in uniform and asked him, why was he taking her pictures. The locals around the Manigam area in Ganderbal gathered as the woman tied the cop to a chair.

Later the mob thrashed the cop and reportedly shouted slogans against the police and security forces in the valley. The mob also raised slogans in favour of radical militant Zakir Musa, The Tribune reported.

"You should know what it means to outrage someone's modesty," the woman yells at the constable in a video circulating on Twitter.

An first information report (FIR) has been filed in this regard and the accused personnel has been arrested after the police found the woman's pictures in his mobile.

Senior superintendent of police, Fayaz Ahmad Lone told the reporters, "We registered an FIR and he was arrested soon after. Law will take its course."

Meanwhile the eyewitnesses present at the spot when the police constable was thrashed said, "The policeman denied having clicked any picture at first. But when his mobile was checked photos of the woman were found. He was thrashed and the woman herself tied him to a chair with the help of locals."

Mob's rage over 'Braid-chopper'

The Kashmir valley has already been in the clutches of braid—chopping incidents. Over 100 women have been victims to braid chopping and have reported the same to the security forces.

Although the police has not yet arrested any 'braid choppers' so far, a cash reward of 6lakhs has been announced for inputs leading to the culprits.

Psychologists and police have termed the braid chopping incidents as a 'mass-hysteria' triggered by rumours. But the people in valley have held the security forces responsible for all the disturbance.

Similar to the thrashing of the police constable in Ganderbal, there have been a number of incidents in the valley, where innocents have been beaten up badly. A 70-year-old was thrashed to death when the mob assumed him to be a 'braid chopper'.