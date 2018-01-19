Popular filmmaker and actor Kashinath's funeral was performed as per the Madhava Brahmins' customs at his residence in Jayanagar and the body was cremated near TR Mill in Bengaluru.

The Sandalwood filmmaker, who was diagnosed with cancer, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Thursday, January 18 at Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital in Chamarajpet. His body was kept in APS Grounds in Basavanagudi for the public to get a last glimpse and pay homage and scores of his fans came to bid adieu to the Kannada cinema legend.

At around 5.30 pm, his son performed the last rites before taking the body to the crematorium. His family members, friends and relatives were present.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former prime minister HD Devegowda and Union minister Ananth Kumar were among the prominent politicians who expressed their condolences.

Sandalwood stalwarts and industry bigwigs like Shivaraj Kumar, Darshan, Upendra, Ganesh, Sa Ra Govindu (KFCC president), Devaraj and Jaggesh paid homage to Kashinath.

His demise is a major vaccum in the Sandalwood industry, which is yet to recover from the loss of Parvathamma Rajkumar who passed away last year.

Kashinath started his career with Aparoopada Athitigalu in the year 1975. He has directed successful films like Anubhava, Avale Nanna Hendthi, and Anantana Avantara. Under other directors, he was acted in some popular films like Love Training, Avane Nanna Ganda and Poli Kitti.

He had shot to fame with his unconventional stories and made films that were considered taboo in Kannada film industry then. His popularity reached its peak in a matter of a few years and his quirky dialogues laced with his unique mannerism ensured the flicks to keep the cash registers ringing at the box office.