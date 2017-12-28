As the battle of the sexes in Mollywood over the Kasaba misogyny controversy boils over, Shashi Tharoor tweeted in support of Parvathy, who was relentlessly bullied on social media. But the writer-diplomat-turned-politician made headlines by tagging the wrong person!

In his tweet, Tharoor, who is a Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, called upon senior male actors in the Malayalam film industry to stand by Parvathy and start a public debate on the issue.

Tharoor also said even though he hadn't watched the film, he supported Parvathy's right to express her views on misogyny on cinema screens without being subjected to rape and death threats.

Interestingly, the profile he tagged along with the tweet wasn't Parvathy's, and the error soon went on to become viral along with the tweet. Tharoor tagged Parvathy Nair mistakenly instead of Parvathy.

I haven't see the film but i strongly support @paro_nair's right to express her views on misogyny on our cinema screens without being subjected to rape&death threats. I call on senior male actors in the Malayalam film industry to stand by her &start a public debate on the issue. https://t.co/J0W6avZSwm — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 27, 2017

Comments soon turned up below his tweet pointing out the mistake, and Tharoor corrected his error with another tweet.

It seems I tagged the wrong actor Parvathy! If so my apologies to @parvatweets who is apparently the one I should have tagged. My call to male Malayali actors remains https://t.co/qiUIBtZxpV — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 27, 2017

Parvathy tweeted a reply expressing her gratitude and the need to sustain such a dialogue.

@ShashiTharoor thank you for the support sir! We need this dialogue to be sustained! — Parvathy T K (@parvatweets) December 27, 2017

Earlier, prominent personalities like Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac extended his support to the actor after the cyber war against her turned into open threats. Parvathy registered a complaint with the authorities regarding the threats, and one person was arrested the other day for making derogatory remarks against her.

While the misogyny row grows out of its shell with the support for Parvathy coming from all strata of society, the authorities are tracking down miscreants who threatened the actor for her open comments against the movie Kasaba.

Also Read: Cyber cell arrests one after Parvathy complains against cyberbullying; Mollywood's battle of the sexes continues

Tharoor, being popular for his usage of "alien" vocabulary, never missed a chance to play with words on Twitter. Every time he tweets something, followers expect something to talk about.

His puns, usage of words and sarcasm often trigger debates or heated arguments, as in the case of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

"What a mistake to demonetize our currency! BJP should have realized that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World! [sic]" was Shashi Tharoor's tweet!

Meanwhile, Parvathy is spiritedly fighting the cyber war against her with the increasing support.