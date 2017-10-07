Karwa Chauth (Karva Chauth) is the one-day festival celebrated by Indian women praying for the well-being of their husbands or fiancés. The Indian festival is majorly celebrated in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, October 8, this year.

While Karwa means clay pot and Chauth means fourth, implying that the festival is celebrated on the fourth day of the month of Kartik.

As part of the auspicious festival, from sunrise to moon rise, married women keep fast, in which some of them even don't drink water. They pray for the longevity of their husbands.

They also apply mehendi and wear traditional attires on the festive day. After looking at the rising moon through a sieve, the women look at their husbands, who give them water and sweets. This is how they break their fast.

The rituals are also performed by unmarried girls, who wish for a good life partner. But they don't look at the moon, instead break their fast by looking at a star.

Here are a few wishes and greetings to send to your loved ones on this day:

Sindoor (vermilion) on forehead as a prayer for husband's long life. Mangal Sutra on the neck reminding her promise to be bound to him. Mehndi application on hands to prove the depth of her love. Let us all promise to respect and honour our wives at all times.

As you worship the moon god and pray for the long life of your husband. May you be blessed with all that your heart desires.

May the sight of full moon fill your heart with happiness. Wishing you a blessed Karwa Chauth.

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!