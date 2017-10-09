As women (also men) across the country celebrated Karwa Chauth (Karva Chauth) on Sunday, October 8, television celebrities too were immersed in the spirit of the festival. Divyanka Tripathi (Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya), Kishwer Merchantt, Ankita Bhargava (Ankita Karan Patel), Kavita Kaushik and others observed fast for the well being of their husbands.

Divyanka celebrated Karwa Chauth for the second time since her wedding in July last year. Dressed in bright pink, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress performed all the rituals sincerely.

Husband Vivek Dahiya took to Instagram to post their picture with a caption that read: "With my moon by my side, the sky was full of rain and thunder. And so the fast finally had to be ended with the moon from the internet!"

Ankita Bhargava (Ankita Karan Patel), who is married to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel, shared some of the pictures from the occasion.

Kishwer observed her first Karwa Chauth dressed in a deep red outfit. Kavita too celebrated the festival for the first time and looked gorgeous in a red sari. "You made my life real, you made me a woman from a wild cat ! Only you could do this baby @justronnit thanks for all the love n laughter," she wrote to her husband Ronnit Biswas on Twitter.

Aishwarya Sakhuja didn't don a gorgeous outfit but performed the rituals with the ladies of her family. Roshni Chopra, Vinny Arora and Chahatt Khanna to celebrated the occasion with their husbands.

