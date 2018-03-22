Kartik Aryan's girlfriend is no more a mystery. The actor was spotted having lunch with Dimple Sharma in Mumbai, and the paparazzi couldn't keep calm!

Who is Dimple Sharma? Here are some facts:

She is an Indo-Canadian model/actress She featured with Kartik Aryan in a commercial Dimple also shot for an ad with Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan Her birthday is January 19 Kartik Aryan and Dimple Sharma have reportedly been dating since 2014 The two celebrated 2017 New Year's together Dimple Sharma's Instagram handle dimpydimp has posts with Kartik Aryan

Is Dimple Sharma Kartik Aryan's close friend or girlfriend?

Kartik Aryan has never spoken about his love life in public. There were rumors that he was dating his co-star Nushrat Bharucha, but Kartik said in his last media interaction: "My relationship is amazing with Nushrat, and there is no affair. I am very much single. It is a very friendly relationship that we have. We have been working together for a pretty long time. It is always good to perform with an actor who is good and inspires you to do better."

✨✨Happy New Year!!!✨✨ A post shared by DIMPLE SHARMA (@dimpydimp) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:50am PST

Talking to Indian Express, Kartik also spoke about the kind of girl he wants.

He said: "A simple and sweet girl who is focused on her work. The girl could be from anywhere, from the industry or outside. If I ever get into a relationship, it would be such that both of us would respect each other."

Kartik, who is on cloud nine after his last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety entered the Rs 100-crore club, wrote a post on social media: "My first 100 crore film.. dreamt of this day for a long long time and it is all coming true now."

He added: "Some people were supportive and some people laughed when things were not working out and that's okay.. the ups, the downs, they are all mine.. they are all a part of my journey and its been a beautiful journey so far.. still a long way to go but I am very excited. Thank you so much for all the love and appreciation. Thank you to my Team and especially my fans, you guys have no idea how much I love all of you. PS: I don't drink."