Popular south Indian actor Karthi Sivakumar says that he has taken inspiration from the Telugu movie Suriya s/o Krishnan for his role in his upcoming Telugu and Tamil movie, Cheliya/Kaatru Veliyidai.

Cheliya and Kaatru Veliyidai are scheduled to be released in the theatres around the world on April 7. Along with film unit, Karthi is busy promoting the movie and he is giving interviews to TV channels, newspapers, magazine and websites. He says that film is an intense love story with strong emotions.

"Cheliya is an intense love story with some very strong emotions. There won't be much action as being perceived in the media and both our characters will look quite intense in the film which is quite realistic," Karthi told 123Telugu, when quizzed about the story of Cheliya.

When quizzed about his role in Cheliya, Karthi said that he had very tough time in playing it. "I play a fighter pilot who falls in love with an army doctor in the film. It was a difficult role as I had to look composed and calm for the entire duration of the film which is a unique love story," the actor told.

Talking about the preparation for his role, he said that he went to his brother for advise after hearing the script. "As soon as I heard the role, I went right away to my brother for inspiration. He laughed at me and said to start working out to look my part. I took Suriya's army officer role in Suriya son of Krishnan as an inspiration and worked hard on my looks and screen presence. I hope it will impress everyone," Karthi said.

Cheliya is a romantic thriller film and filmmaker Mani Ratnam has handled multiple responsibilities like writing script, direction and producing of the film. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is seen playing love interest of Karthi in the film, which has AR Rahman's music and Ravi Varman's cinematography.