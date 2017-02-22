Physical abuse allegations have once again been levelled against Chris Brown, and this time it's none other than his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran who has accused the singer of beating her and threatening to kill her.

Tran made these allegations in early February while trying to secure a restraining order against Brown, and now she has been granted the protection. As per the order, Brown will have to stay at least 100 yards away from Tran, her mom and brother.

Tran reportedly told the judge that Breezy told "a few people" that he wanted to "kill" her so that no one else could have her once she was done with him for good. She also claimed that Brown punched her in the stomach "twice", and once "pushed" her "down the stairs."

All these happened while the singer was still under probation from his assault on Rihanna back in 2009.

Shortly after the news came out, Breezy took to Instagram telling his followers not to believe all the "bullsh*t", but Grammy-nominated singer Kay Cola, who is Brown's neighbour, claims Tran isn't lying.

Taking to Twitter, Cola said she once heard Brown beating Tran.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: "Some of y'all make me sick to my stomach talking about Karrueche [Tran]'s lying. I've heard him beating her myself. I even called the police: I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs because i am also a victim of domestic violence. Some of y'all are so delusional defending this man! It's sick! He will never get help or change because of yes man and weirdos like y'all.

I never spoke up, cause I didn't feel it was my place but hearing y'all say she's lying I can't just sit by and watch this. I even got into it with Chris [Brown] because his loud a** used 2 wake up my daughter. He was rude as f*** & I had known him since he was a kid. The point is, stop defending these a**holes and always blaming the woman. It's sad & sick, & is why women don't speak out. Women literally get murdered by men who act like this and y'all thing it's cute or she just wants attention gtfoh."