Ekta Kapoor's web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, which went on to become a hit in the digital space, is all set for a new season.

Interestingly, the second season will see a new cast - Samir Kochhar, who had shared the screen space with Ram and Sakshi in Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

Maaya Season 2: Fifty Shades of Grey-inspired erotic web series to return without Shama Sikander?

In Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 2, Samir will play a lawyer Palash, who is a bitter human being. Spilling some beans on his character, Samir told IANS: "This season promises to be filled with lots of drama and excitement. He is a lawyer who has nothing in his life, but his job. He is a bitter human being. He is very focused on his work and doesn't like things that distract him from his work."

The actor is excited to recreate the magic of Bade Acche Lagte Hai with Ram and Sakshi in the web series. "It's good to be back with the old team. It feels like we are recreating the magic of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai'. Ekta has this amazing digital platform ALTBalaji and her magic continues. So, it's good to be back and it's good to be working with friends again," he added.

Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat is about two people - Karan Khanna (Ram) and Dr Tripura (Sakshi) – from entirely different backgrounds and contrasting personalities. Their love-hate relationship is what makes the show an interesting watch.

The Season 2 will continue from where the previous season ended. Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat will be available on Balaji Telefilms' App, ALTBalaji.