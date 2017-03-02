The Karnataka University on Thursday said it had postponed the convocation ceremony slated to be held on March 4. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar had been invited to address the ceremony.

According to media reports, Kumar requested to postpone the ceremony in the wake of intelligence reports suggesting he is vulnerable to attacks following the protests across the country sparked by Ramjas College ruckus.

India Today quoted intelligence sources as saying that they had received inputs that some student organisations are planning to hold protests at the Karnataka University, which could lead to a law and order problem.

The move comes amid ongoing protests at Ramjas College in New Delhi after the college authorities complied to ABVP's demand to cancel a seminar, where JNU student Umar Khalid was invited to speak.The cancellation angered a section of students and teachers, who along with the All India Students Association (AISA) and a few JNU students, took out a protest march against the college's stance and to demand an end to campus violence.

On Tuesday, around 500 students and teachers of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) organised a public meeting and a march to show solidarity with the students of Delhi University's Ramjas College, ANI reported.

The ABVP also organised a 'Tiranga March' on Monday followed by a couple of protest marches in DU's North and South campuses. Students of Delhi University also marched from Khalsa College to DU's Arts Faculty on Tuesday demanding an end to campus violence allegedly perpetrated by ABVP members.