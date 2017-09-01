A 24-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV in which former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's son was allegedly travelling near Davangere district late on Thursday. BY Raghavendra is a member of the 14th Assembly Karnataka Legislative Assembly and represents Shikaripura Assembly constituency.

Yeddyurappa is the Karnataka president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Raghavendra is also a member of the party.

Karnataka: Pedestrian died after being run over by SUV in Madapura, Former CM Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra was travelling in the vehicle pic.twitter.com/o49Ah8TUQh — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2017

The incident took place at 8.35 pm when the victim was getting off an auto-rickshaw. According to News Minute, Raghavendra was travelling from Davangere to Shivamogga.

The victim has been identified as Suresh, who hailed from Madapura village in Davanagere district. He was declared dead at the spot.

An eyewitness claims that locals began to gather at the spot as soon as they got to know that Yeddyurappa's son was in the SUV. Police detained the driver late on Thursday.

A case has been filed against Raghavendra's driver Ravindra at Nyamati police station. He faces charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving.