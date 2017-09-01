The fifth edition of Karnataka Premier League is all set to kickstart at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, September 1.

The restructured league this year will have seven teams as opposed to previous season's tally of eight. Rockstars, a team led by popular Indian actor Kichcha Sudeep, was axed from the tournament, run by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Also see: Full schedule and live streaming information

However, a team from the capital city - Bengaluru Blasters have been added to the league and the newbies will be led by 24-year-old Karnataka batsman Ravikumar Samarth, who was recently named in the India Green squad for Duleep Trophy, starting September 7.

The Twenty20 tournament has helped unearth quite a few talents in the past, including mystery spinner KC Cariappa, who went on to feature in the Indian Premier League. Also, the league has helped senior professionals of the likes of Karun Nair and KL Rahul to get accustomed to the shortest format of the game.

The 2017 edition will also feature quite a few big names as well as youngsters. While Rahul and Manish Pandey are likely to be available only for a few matches due to international commitments, Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham and Samarth will miss a few games as they have been called up for Duleep Trophy.

Here is the full list of squads and players for KPL 2017

Hubli Tigers

Vinay Kumar, Abhishek Sakuja, Abhishek Reddy, Rohith Gowda, Sharan Gouda, Ritesh Bhatkal, Anurag Bajpai, Dega Nischal, David Mathias, Kranthi Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mayank Agarwal, Ishfaq Nazir Bhat, Swapnil Yelave, Aman Khan, Prithvi Varadarajan, S Shivaraj

Belagavi Panthers

Kishore Kamat, Sreenath Aravind, Manish Pandey, KN Bharath, Rakshith S, Sunil Kumar Jain, Krishnappa Gowtham, Satish Bharadwaj, Sharath BR, Anand Doddamani, Nitin Bhille, Stuart Binny, Mir Kaunan Abbas, Stallin Hoover, Darshan Machaiah

Bengaluru Blasters

Ravikumar Samarth, Sinan Abdul Khader, Shishir Bhavane, Shivam Mishra, Manjesh Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Nikin Jose , Srinivas Sharath, Jeswanth Acharya, Raajoo Bhatkal, Rohan Raju, Mitrakanth Yadav, Pranav Bhatia, V Koushik, Pavan Deshpande, Abhishek Bhat

Bijapur Bulls

HS Sharath, KC Cariappa, Prithvi Shekhawat, Bharath Chipli, AM Kiran , Mohammed Taha, Ronit More, Naveen MG, Dikshanshu Negi, Nidhish M, Abhimanyu Mithun, GM Rishabh, Rajat Hegde, Rishabh Singh, Raj Atul Gala, Prashanth S, Lal Sachin

Mysuru Warriors

Jagadeesha Suchith, Shivil Koushik, Suneel Raju, K C Avinash, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Kushaal Wadhwani, Santhebennur Akshay, Shreyas Gopal, Bhareth NP, Karun Nair, Arjun Hoysala, Ram Sharik Yadav, R Prateeksh, Nikith Sanganakal, S P Manjunath, KL Shrijith, Vinit Yadav, Vikash Kumar Sinha

Bellary Tuskers

Rohan Kadam, Lokesh Rahul, KB Pawan, Zahoor Faroqui, Anil I G, Abhinav Manohar, Bhavesh Gulecha, Dinesh Borwankar, Nishant Shekhawat, Prateek Jain, Zeeshan Ali Sayeed, Kunal Kapoor, CM Gautam, Daivik Vishwanath, Amit Verma

Namma Shivamogga

Abdul Majid, Pradeep T, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Rongsen Jonathan, Abrar Kazi, Nihal Ullal, Aditya Somanna, Liyan Khan, Shoaib Manager, Mashooq Hussain, Balachandra Akhil, Chiranjivi G S, Sadiq Kirmani, K Hoysala, Anirudha Joshi