The Karnataka Premier League did not take shape between 2011 to 2013, but the T20 league has been a decent success in the past five editions. The KPL 2017 is going to be the sixth edition, and there is excitement among the fans in the state with the competition set to start from September 1st, Friday.

Belagavi Panthers, Bijapur Bulls, Mysuru Warriors, Bellary Tuskers, Namma Shivamogga, Hubli Tigers and Bengaluru Blasters are the seven teams, who will battle it out for the KPL 2017.

Defending champions Tuskers will look to play some wonderful cricket and once again emerge victorious with flying colours. They will want their big guns including Lokesh Rahul and CM Gautam to shine and help their team shine in the sixth edition of the competition. But, Rahul might only play when available as he will be busy with national team duties.

The Panthers have players such as Sreenath Aravind, Stuart Binny and Manish Pandey, who will also miss major part of the competition like Rahul. Though not all teams may have players with India caps, youngsters should use this competition as a huge launching pad for their career as well.

One thing is for sure, there will be some scouts from the IPL teams as well. Young guns, who show promise will be taken note of by the scouts and with a mega auction set to take place for IPL 2018, it would not come as a surprise if the star players of KPL make some huge moolah.

The KPL players must also know about it, and hope to come with their best cricket to help their team win the title too.

The first match of KPL 2017 is set to take place between Hubli Tigers and Belagavi Panthers on Friday at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Complete Fixtures of KPL 2017 Sep 1 - Hubli Tigers vs Belagavi Panthers @ M.Chinnaswamy Stadium - 7 pm IST Sep 2 - Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysuru Warriors @ M.Chinnaswamy Stadium - 7 pm IST Sep 4 - Mysuru Warriors vs Bijapur Bulls @ Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground - 7 pm IST Sep 5 - Namma Shivamogga vs Bellary Tuskers @ Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground - 7 pm IST Sep 6 - Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers @ Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground - 3 pm IST Sep 7 - Namma Shivamogga vs Bijapur Bulls, @ Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground - 7 pm IST Sep 8 - Belagavi Panthers vs Bengaluru Blasters @ Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground - 3 pm Hubli Tigers vs Namma Shivamogga @ Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground - 7 pm IST Sep 9 - Bellary Tuskers vs Bijapur Bulls @ Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground - 3 pm IST Mysuru Warriors vs Belagavi Panthers @ Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground - 7 pm IST Sep 10 - Bijapur Bulls vs Hubli Tigers @ Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground - 3 pm IST Mysuru Warriors vs Bellary Tuskers @ Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground - 7 pm IST Sep 11 - Bengaluru Blasters vs Namma Shivamogga @ Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground - 7 pm IST Sep 12 - Belagavi Panthers vs Bellary Tuskers @ Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground - 7pm IST Sep 14 - Hubli Tigers vs Mysuru Warriors @ KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli - 7 pm IST Sep 15 - Bijapur Bulls vs Bengaluru Blasters @ KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli - 7 pm IST Sep 16 - Belagavi Panthers vs Namma Shivamogga @ KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli - 3 pm IST Bengaluru Blasters vs Bellary Tuskers@ KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli - 7 pm IST Sep 18 - Belagavi Panthers vs Bijapur Bulls @ KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli - 7 pm IST Sep 19 - Namma Shivamogga vs Mysuru Warriors @ KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli - 3 pm IST Hubli Tigers vs Bellary Tuskers @ KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli - 7 pm IST Sep 20 - TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final @ KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli - 7 pm IST Sep 22 - TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final @ KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli - 7 pm IST Sep 23 - TBC vs TBC, Final @ KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli - 7 pm IST