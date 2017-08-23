Actor-turned-politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana was on Tuesday trolled on Twitter for announcing a reward for any photo that showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with victims of floods in any part of the country.

Twitterati responded to her post on the micro-blogging site with photos from her acting days.

This is hardly the first time Ramya has landed in the eye of a storm. She was also booked for sedition last year for saying Pakistan was not "hell" after visiting the country and praising the people's hospitality there.

Reward for photo

On Wednesday, Ramya took to Twitter to write: "Can't find a single image of Prime Minister Modi with flood affected victims in Assam, Gujarat or Bihar. Too scared to get lynched you think? [sic]"

The jab at Modi was meant to rake up the mob lynchings by cow vigilantes across the country, something the prime minister has already condemned.

Ramya then offered money to anyone who could get her one such photo.

She wrote: "Ok guys, I'll give you 25,000 rupees if you find me a picture of Modi with flood affected victims in Assam, Gujarat or Bihar. No photoshop [sic]."

Here are the two tweets with which she asked for the photos:

Can't find a single image of PrimeMinister Modi with flood affected victims in Assam, Gujarat or Bihar. Too scared to get lynched you think? — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) August 22, 2017

Ok guys, I'll give you 25,000 rupees if you find me a picture of Modi with flood affected victims in Assam, Gujarat or Bihar. No photoshop ? https://t.co/QZqSnu7bCt — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) August 22, 2017

Flooded with trolling?

Barely hours after Ramya sent out her appeal along with the promise of a reward, she was trolled with photos from her past.

A user named Naveen Sagar posted a collage of images from a photoshoot of hers along with the comment: "Ramya with flood affected victim. She was reportedly paid a prize money of 6 lakh for this. No fotoshop. Real pic [sic]."

See the tweet here:

Ramya with flood affected victim. She was reportedly paid a prize money of 6 lakh for this. No fotoshop. Real pic pic.twitter.com/oqLtlD678f — Naveen Sagar (@NaveenOcean) August 22, 2017

While Ramya did not respond to the tweet directly, she posted a video on Tuesday evening purportedly showing a person who trolled her now issuing an apology.