The opposition parties in Karnataka are protesting outside City Development and Town Planning minister Kelachandra Joseph George's constituency office in Bengaluru on Saturday, after he was named by the CBI in connection with the suicide case of Deputy Superintendent of Police M K Ganapathy.

Ganpathy was found dead at Madikeri in Karnataka on July 7, 2016, following which the Supreme Court had handed over the probe to the CBI in September.

Though, the former Home Minister has said that he will react only after the CBI completes its investigation after three months, the opposition parties have called for George's resignation and have said that they will launch protests if he doesn't gives up his position.

BJP's take on George

After the news of a new FIR against George made the headlines, the BJP held a press conference and threatened to launch a state-wide agitation if George did not resign.

"If this government has any self-respect, it should seek George's resignation. Or the BJP will launch a state-wide protest," state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa told the media.

Another BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwatnarayan told International Business Times India that George has to resign as Ganpathy had mentioned his name in his suicide note.

"KJ George is a murder accused and has no moral right to continue as a minister. That too, when he's named in a CBI FIR as accused no 1. The DySP in his dying declaration had mentioned KJ George's name," said Ashwatnarayan.

Yeddyurappa even warned that if George remains in power, he could destroy the evidence.

AAP says Congress too shall be ousted like BJP

Besides demanding for George's resignation the Aam Aadmi PartY (AAP) Karnataka has also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure that he doesn't get a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections.

George had earlier resigned; bur after he was cleared of the accusations in regard to the DSP's death by the CID, and was taken aback into the Cabinet

The AAP also said that the Congress in Karnataka will meet the same fate as the previous Yeddyurappa-led BJP government if Siddaramaiah doesn't takes necessary action against George.

"Should George resign just because Yedurappa demands it? He must not forget that the Congress was voted into power since the people of Karnataka completely rejected the previous corrupt BJP government led by Yeduryurappa, failure to act immediately will ensure the government will meet a similar fate as the previous BJP government," the party said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the police have started detaining the protestors who have been carrying out a peaceful demonstration.

"Is police meant for providing security to citizens or protecting ministers against peaceful citizens protest. Police are being used as private armies," Prithvi Reddy, Convenor, AAP Karnataka told the media.

Reddy, even accused the BJP and Congress of being in the same category as George.

IBTimes India tried to reach out to Professor Radhakrishna, the vice president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, but he was not available.