In a horrifying incident that took place in Karnataka, a man allegedly attacked a school teacher in a class full of students and set her on fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.

The incident took place in a lower primary government school in Shambaiahnapalya village of Magadi taluk, around 55 km from Bengaluru.

While a few reports have claimed that the duo were business partners, a report from The Hindu said that the attacker was the victim's husband. The man reportedly doused the victim with kerosene and set her ablaze in front of the stunned students.

The victim who has been identified as KG Sunanda was shifted to a private hospital. Reports state that Sunanda has suffered 50% burns, and has been kept under observation as the doctors have said that the burns are severe.

Here's what happened

The attacker, Renukaradhya, had reportedly sought the headmaster M Shivanna's permission to speak to his wife by claiming that he had to take her to the doctor as she was suffering from chikungunya, reported The Hindu.

The 50-year-old victim was teaching Social Science to class 5 students when Renukaradhya came into the classroom.

"Around 2 pm, a man entered the classroom and shouted at the teacher, and they argued for a while. The teacher asked him to leave the room," a student and eye witness told the Times of India.

"He opened a bottle and poured liquid on her. He struck a match and set her on fire. We were helpless and screamed," the student added.

When the perpetrator fled the crime scene, the students who were left dumbstruck and frightened ran out of their class, seeking help from the other teachers of their school.

Hearing her screaming, the headmaster ran into the classroom.

"The moment I heard her screams, I ran out of my classroom and saw Renukaradhya running from the school towards his parked car. I entered the classroom and saw Ms. Sunanda engulfed in flames," Shivanna was quoted by the Hindu.

The Hindu however reported that Renukaradhya had asked the students to leave the classroom as he wanted to talk to his wife.

The Magadi and Byadarahalli police are currently investigating the case. They have launched a search for Renukaradhya, who is absconding.

The police have said that Renukaradhya was demanding Rs 2 lakh and gold valuables from her to start a business. The victim not only refused to give him the money but handed over her savings to her son who is studying engineering in Chikkamagaluru.

The police have said that the attack was perhaps a result of a financial dispute.