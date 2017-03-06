In a diabolical incident, a man murdered his 10-year-old niece as a human sacrifice to cure his brother of paralysis on the behest of a black magic practitioner in the outskirts of Bengaluru. The Ramanagaram district police arrested the girl's uncle Mohammed Wasil, 42, who is a secretary of a local mosque, Rasheedunissa, 38, Naseem Taj, 33, and a juvenile on charges of murdering her on March 1.

Ayesha, a fourth-standard student, was kidnapped, gagged and her throat was slit as part of a ritual near Hosahalli. The body was recovered by the Magadi Police on March 3.

Wasil was advised by one Naseem Taj, a resident of Goripalya, who allegedly practised black magic, the police said. Taj told Wasil he needs to sacrifice a minor girl within 40 days to cure his brother of paralysis. She said that his brother Mohammed Rafiq was "gripped by evil spirits."

On March 1, Ayesha was kidnapped by Wasil and the boy. The juvenile was the last person seen with Ayesha. After interrogating Wasil and going through his call records he confessed to murdering Ayesha.

"The accused took her to a tomb on Hosahalli road and slit her throat after performing a ritual," said Ramanagaram SP Ramesh Bannoth. He then stuffed her body in a gunny bag and disposed it.

Wasil, the main accused, was not only with her family when they were searching for the girl, he also went with them to file a police complaint.

"Wasil even prayed for the girl's safe return and helped make an announcement about her missing at the nearby mosque," said Reshma Taj, Ayesha's aunt.

Residents of the area later forcibly entered his house and damaged furniture. They staged a roadblock demanding action against him.