An eight-year-old girl from the Chickballapur district of Karnataka was allegedly raped and murdered by her maternal uncle late on Wednesday night.

The minor was sleeping in her house with her members of her family in the Dwarapali village of Chintamani when the accused reportedly abducted her. He then took the girl to a farmhouse, said the police.

It was only when her parents woke up that they realised that their daughter was missing.

Meanwhile, the man allegedly raped the minor in the farmhouse, strangled her to death and dumped her body near the her home.

Her parents, who were frantically searching for the victim, found her body around 200 m from the house early on Thursday morning.

The police arrested the 25-year-old accused after the victim's parents told the police at the Chintamani Rural station they suspected him of the crime.

The cops said the accused was in a drunken state when he abducted the girl. The police have registered a case of rape and murder in this regard.

This is not the first case of rape in recent times wherein a family member was the prime accused.

A few days ago, an 11-year-old girl from Karnataka, without any aid from her parents, brought to the notice of a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court that she had been raped for four days in 2014 by her 56-year-old paternal uncle.

Based on her statement, the court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment on Friday, August 11.

Another incident that grabbed attention recently was of a 10-year-old girl in the Rohtak district of Haryana who was raped and impregnated by her stepdad, who was also her paternal uncle.

According to data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2015, 8,800 cases of rape of children were registered across the country under POCSO. The data also says the accused is known to the victim in most cases.