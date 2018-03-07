Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed inside his office in Bengaluru on Wednesday, March 7, while he was hearing a case.
The incident took place in the Lokayukta office when Shetty exposed a major loophole in the case he was hearing. The accused, identified as Tejas Sharma, was overpowered and was nabbed by the police.
In a daring day light attack, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed by a youth in his chamber in Bengaluru today. The youth was arrested. Vishwanath Shetty admitted in a private hospital. CM Siddaramaiah visits the hospital.— AIR News Bangalore (@airnews_bang) March 7, 2018
Sharma's name was traced from the entry he had made in the register when he entered the Lokayukta office, Times of India reported. He is a contractor by profession, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told reporters.
The incident has raised major concerns over the security in the Lokayukta office and a probe is under way. It has been reported that the metal detectors at the entrance of the Lokayukta were dysfunctional, which could have possibly made it easier for Sharma to carry a knife inside the building.
"One person attempted to murder the judge.He hit him 3 times with his knife.The judge fell on the floor. So you can see what kind of security Siddaramaiah govt has provided us. Situation is very bad," an eyewitness told ANI.
Shetty was rushed to the Mallya hospital and according to a statement by Home Minister Reddy, he is out of danger now. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has arrived at hospital to meet Shetty.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru's Mallya Hospital to meet Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty who was stabbed by a man at his office. pic.twitter.com/5TdZFGH9rr— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018
The police are questioning Sharma on the motive for the attack on Shetty.
