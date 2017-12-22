The Karnataka High Court has set December 25 as the deadline for the Bengaluru police to decide whether Sunny Leone could perform in the city on December 31. The decision came after Bhavya H S, the proprietor of Time Creations, filed a petition with the top court on December 18 challenging police's refusal of permission without citing reasons, and without any official communication to host Sunny Leone's New Year bash.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, the police on Thursday (December 21) have assured the court that they will consider their application after they receive the clarifications from the organisers who's council said that they will provide the clarifications within a day.

While hearing the petition, Justice B Veerappa told the police, "You can't discriminate against one person" while seeking a list of clubs who have been granted permission to host their respective New Year event.

The organisers' council told the court that 50 similar events have been granted permission adding that the police didn't consider their letter till now though they had sumitted on December 1.

The judge, however, has dismissed the petition but said that Time Creations could approach the court again if the police rejects permission for the show.

Sunny Leone was denied permission to perform at a New Year bash in Bengaluru by the city police citing law and order concerns after a local organisation raised objections to the event. The city police chief T Suneel Kumar on Saturday, December 16, said it would not be possible to provide enough security at the venue as its entire force would be on duty across the city on the same night.