In an attempt to bring down the number of road accidents involving two wheelers, the Karnataka State Government is planning to ban pillion riding on two-wheelers with engine capacity of 100 cc or less.

The government is thinking of amending rules set for pillion riders of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules as the transport department that most of the victims of road accidents are the pillion riders.

Also, a Times of India reports has said that 25 percent of two-wheelers, particularly scooters used by women riders falling in this category of 100 cc or less and therefore the government might reduce it to 50 cc.

Meanwhile, a Bangalore Mirror report has said that the transport minister HM Revanna has confirmed the move. Revanna added that they are only complying with the Motor Vehicles Act.

"The High Court of Karnataka had sought an explanation from the state government while hearing an accident case in which a youngster had died. Responding to the HC's direction, we filed an affidavit that we will comply with the Motor Vehicles Act, which does not allow pillion riding on bikes up to 100 cc."

The section 143 (3) of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 says, "No pillion seat shall be attached to a motorcycle with less than 100cc engine'.

In fact, the proposal to amend the rule from 100cc to 50cc had been made almost decades back in 1996, but was delayed because of various reasons.

Ban to affect only new vehicles

Thankfully, if the new law according to the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules is formed, it won't affect the existing two wheelers which are designed to seat two riders.

Two-wheeler manufacturers will only have to ensure that all new vehicles with an engine capacity up to 100 cc, has seating option for only the rider. The buyer too will be prohibited from making provision for a pillion rider and dealers also cannot offer them an optional accessory.

In fact, Transport commissioner, B Dayananda added that if anyone alters a newly purchased bike and makes way for another seat, it would amount to overloading and they will be penalised.

"We have to follow the recent high court order based on Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules which does not allow pillion riding on two-wheelers less than 100cc. The ban will be applicable for new vehicles and will not have any impact on existing two-wheelers," said Dayananda.