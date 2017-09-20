In a horrifying incident, a family in Karnataka's Belagavi district tried to sacrifice a 14-month-old girl on Tuesday in the belief that it would help them find hidden treasures.

However, their attempt to kill and bury the girl in a pit failed when the child's cries alerted the neighbours, who rushed to the house and saved the child.

According to the police, the family — whose members have been identified as Shirina Jamadar, Musabi Mulla, Javed Mulla, Faruque Mulla and Sona Mulla — was staying in a rented house in Bhadkal Galli near Khadebazaar in the district.

The child was the daughter of their landlord Mohammad Ghose Peerzade.

Peerzade had had no complaint against the family the three years of their stay. The accused would often call Peerzade's daughter to their place.

However, Peerzade felt something was amiss after the tenants dug a six-foot-by-four-foot pit inside the house and his daughter returned home crying for three days in a row.

A few reports have claimed that the owner was not aware of the family's activities.

The family reportedly called the child to their hosue once again on on Tuesday, the day of Mahalaya Amavasya. When they tried to kill the child, her cries brought the neighbours of the thickly-populated Bhadkal Galli running to their house.

While three men of the family managed to flee the scene, the police was able to nab Jamadar.

Black magic?

The police started probing the angle of black magic after they found a few items that are usually associated with witchcraft.

"A black mask, some incense sticks, oil and a lemon were found near the pit. We are looking into whether the accused were trying some kind of black magic or whether the allegations are false," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarnath Reddy told The Hindu.