A Hindu Seer has said that every Hindu should have at least four children until the Uniform Civil Code is brought in India to maintain the demographic balance.

Swami Govind Dev Giri of Haridwar's Bharat Mata Mandir was addressing a three-day Dharma Sansad in Udupi on Saturday, November 25. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government should roll back its policy of having two children and added that it will help in stabilising the Hindu population.

The Dharma Sansad organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Karnataka's Udupi district observed an attendance of over 2,000 seers, matt heads and VHP leaders, PTI reported.

He said the Hindu population has witnessed a drastic fall in recent years in India. Govind said, "We have seen that India lost those territories wherever Hindu population reduced, resulting in demographic imbalance. The two-child policy should not be restricted to Hindus alone."

In a video which surfaced on Twitter, the Hindu seer is heard saying, "why trouble the Prime Minister for each and everything? I have been urging that every Hindu couple should have at least four children for a long time."

Swami Govind also claimed that some miscreants were getting involved in anti-social activities in the name of Gau Rakshaks and called such people criminals. He added, "Gau Rakshaks are peace loving people. They have been defamed by some vested interests. Some criminals are settling scores under the guise of Gau Rakshaks."

Also, Babri issue was discussed during the three-day event in the coastal district of Karnataka. Many Hindu preachers and VHP leaders including its president Praveen Togadia and Vishveshwaranand Giri Swami of Sanyas Ashram, Mumbai spoke on the controversial issue of building Ram Temple.

