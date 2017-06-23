A local Dalit BJP leader Bandi Ramesh was hacked to death by a group of unidentified assailants on the outskirts of Ballari in Karnataka. The incident took place on Thursday (22nd June) when Ramesh was having lunch at a roadside eatery in Guggarahatti locality.

Kerala: RSS worker accused of killing CPM activist hacked to death; BJP calls for strike in Kannur on Saturday

According to the police, the 35-year-old Ramesh was the District Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party. He was at the Dhaba (roadside eatery) with four associates when seven to eight men attacked him with a machete. Ramesh died on the spot due to grievous injuries on head and other parts of his body.

Ramesh had been earlier accused of attempt to murder and was recently released on bail.

Soon after the attack, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary. Another person (name unknown) accompanying Ramesh also received injuries and was moved to VIMS Hospital for treatment.

According to the reports, Inspector-General of Police (Ballari Range) S. Murugan IPS, Superintendent of Police R. Chetan and senior officials of Ballari (Rural) sub-division also visited the spot.

Further details are awaited.