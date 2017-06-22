Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has been approached by many filmmakers to watch their movies after he took time to enjoy SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 in a multiplex. Now, director Kavitha Lankesh has gone a step ahead and asked him to act in her bilingual movie, Summer Holidays.

The chief minister has, surprisingly, accepted the offer to make his debut in Summer Holidays. He is expected to shoot his portions on Thursday, June 22, reports Deccan Herald.

Speaking to Bangalore Mirror, Kavitha Lankesh said that there is a scene in the movie where the children meet the chief minister. Hence, instead of casting another actor they decided to rope in the Karnataka chief minister himself.

Siddaramaiah, who is reportedly taking part in Weekend with Ramesh 3, is not the only chief minister of Karnataka to act in movies. Earlier, Ramakrishna Hegde was seen in two films like Marana Mrudanga and Praja Shakti.

Coming to Summer Holidays, it has Kavitha Lankesh's daughter Esha (13) and her brother Indrajith Lankesh's son Samarjith (16) in leads, while Prakash Rai and Suman Nagarkar will be seen in pivotal roles.

The majority of Summer Holidays has been shot in Koppa, Chikkamagalur district. "When we were kids, we saw films like Nagarahole and Simhada Mari Sainya. Of late, children's films are being made only for awards and subsidies. There are so few realistic children's films," the director was quoted as saying by the daily.

Kavitha Lankesh decided to make it a bilingual after Esha was told by her schoolmates that they would like to watch the film if it was made in English.