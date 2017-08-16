Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressing his stand on what the State calls 'imposition of Hindi', made it very clear during his Independence Day speech that, "Every State has its own official language and our constitution recognises the primacy of that language."

"Hence, imposition of any other language in a State is unconstitutional and it is against the spirit of formation of States on linguistic basis." said Siddaramaiah.

Last week, the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) had issued a notification that clearly stated that non-Kannadiga bank employees should learn Kannada within a period of six months, or they should leave their jobs.

Earlier this month, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) gave in to the demands of pro-Kannada outfits such as the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) to remove Hindi signboards from all of the city's metro stations after their protest triggered public outrage in the state.

