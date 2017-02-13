The Karnataka unit of the BJP has planned to launch a Bengali cell, with discussions about it currently underway in the party. Karnataka BJP sources told International Business Times, India, that the matter had been discussed and also pitched to the BJP's state secretary, CT Ravi.

Why a Bengali cell?

The idea of a Bengali cell within the BJP — which is currently the only party in Karnataka to have a Northern India cell representing people from the northern states — is believed to have germinated from a few minds in the existing cell.

The idea is to start with Bengaluru and give around 7 lakh Bengalis — as claimed by the party sources — a platform to stand on in a city that has seen a huge influx of people from outside in recent years. It can also be a more cultural platform, with the BJP coming forward to help the Bengalis organise their festivals. In return, the BJP is looking forward to build a voter base of 4-5 lakh Indians — one which can highlight the problem of the Bengalis at a political level, if there is a need ever.

How is it happening?

Although the Bengali cell is not in existence yet, Karnataka BJP's Northern India cell general secretary Rahul Jha has confirmed to IBTimes India that such a cell is definitely in the works. He also said that some people in the Northern India cell are currently working to fructify a public meeting on February 26 which is expected to be a show of strength for the Bengalis in Bengaluru and also pave the way for the establishment of the Bengali cell of the Karnataka BJP.

As of now, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh is expected to attend the meeting, with efforts underway to get a national-level BJP leader — even possibly a Union Cabinet minister — to be present on the occasion.