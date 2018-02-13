Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is on a "temple run" in poll-bound Karnataka, was slammed by the state's BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa on Monday after he reportedly visited a temple after eating "Jawari chicken".

Yeddyurappa also hit out at Congress for hurting Hindu sentiments.

"CM Siddaramaiah had done a blunder after he visited the Dharmasthala Manjunatha after eating fish, and now Rahul Gandhi took darshan of Narasimha Swamy temple after eating Jawari chicken," Yeddyurappa said in a tweet in Kannada.

"Why is Congress repeatedly hurting Hindu sentiments? Looking at everyone equally is Samajawad (socialism), yours is majawad (enjoyment)," Yeddyurappa added.

He also posted two clippings from a local daily which said that Rahul and a few others had a heavy meal of chicken biriyani, pizza and pav bhaji before visiting the temple.

It was also mentioned in the clipping that Rahul and others wanted their meal to remain a secret.

However, this is not the first incident wherein Yeddyurappa has taken a jibe at Rahul ever since he came to Karnataka for campaigning for the Assembly elections which are scheduled in April.

On February 9, the BJP chief had called Rahul a "Election Hindu" and had thanked him for coming to Karnataka to fulfill his party's dream of being ousted from the state.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also mocked at Rahul along the same lines as Yeddyurappa.

They are now on temple spree. Now their advertisements are also in saffron. Earlier they were pseudo-secularists, now they are pseudo-Hinduism. People understand which is election gimmick & which is true devotion: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Rahul Gandhi visit to temples pic.twitter.com/j5gnQT0wnz — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018

However, mockery does not seem to affect Rahul as he on Monday told reporters that he liked going to temples and would continue to do so.

"I like going to temples, wherever I get religious place I go there. I feel good and feel happy, and I will continue (to go)," he told the media.