Update:

The dawn-to-dusk Karnataka Bandh over the Mahadayi River dispute on Thursday, January 25, ended at 6 pm.

Though pro-Kannada activists supporting the bandh gathered in different parts of Karnataka like Bengaluru and Mysuru, the situation remained calm throughout the state.

Residents remained off the road in Bengaluru and transport services were partially hit.

Earlier report:

Here's all you need to know about the bandh.

A few visuals of the bandh.

A Twitter user said that miscreants are creating ruckus in Dodda Banaswadi and Ramamurthy Nagar area on Bengaluru.

@BlrCityPolice some miscreants creating trouble at Dodda Banaswadi and Ramamurthy Nagar main road. They are blocking roads threatening people with sticks. Please help @BangaloreMirror #KarnatakaBandh — Prajeet Nair (@prajeetspeaks) January 25, 2018

Protests have erupted in Town Hall.

Karnataka bandh is getting good response. Gaining good footfall as Vatal Nagaraj is expected to arrive in front of Town Hall #MahadayiProtest #Karnatakabandh @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/GOks7VBe8D — Sandesh Mysore (@SandeshMysore7) January 25, 2018

Latest reports suggest that agitators have burnt a few tyres in Majestic and demanded the Union government to resolve the dispute at the earliest.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has said that inter-state bus services have been affected. A Firstpost report said that buses to places like Goa, Chennai will not be available till 4:30 PM.

BMTC has suspended its services after a few activists stopped buses in Majectic bus station in central Bengaluru. Commuters were stranded at the bus stop.

Vatal Nagaraj, the president of Confederation of Pro-Kannada Organisations, has asked agitators to hold peaceful rallies.

The protesters in Bengaluru's Anand Rao Circle forced the shopkeepers to shut down shops.

According to B Basavaraju, sub-inspector pf Mandi police station in Mysore city, 10,000 policemen have been deployed to take care of any untoward incident, reported Firstpost.



Peace prevails in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

No effect of #KarnatakaBandh yet in Kalaburagi; bandh has been called over Mahadayi water dispute pic.twitter.com/Ulpw1LgL9A — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

#WATCH: Protest held in #Attibelle during bandh in Karnataka over Mahadayi water dispute pic.twitter.com/q3WSgtx5Xt — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

Many schools and colleges in Bengaluru declared a holiday on Thursday as Pro-Kannada organisations and farmers called for a dawn-to-dusk strike to protest against the delay in implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri dam project, which if built will divert water from Mahadayi River to Belagavi, Dharwad, and Gadag in Karnataka.

The educational institutions have decided to remain shut in view of the security of the students.

Eminent tech companies like Wipro and Accenture have also announced a holiday for their employees. Other organisations have asked the employees to work from home.

On account of the shutdown called by various organizations, as a precautionary measure, Wipro Limited has declared holiday for employees in Karnataka today. Business Continuity Plans have been invoked to avoid disruption to mission critical project: Wipro statement pic.twitter.com/xC1OvdPtpX — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

Public transport like buses and autos are also expected to run normally. App-based cabs like Ola are also likely to ply.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that the situation in Bengaluru is calm. But police officials have tightened security in areas like Town Hall, reported Firstpost.

Karnataka's Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had on Wednesday urged pro-Kannada organisations and the other protesters to observe a peaceful Bandh on January 25.

Reddy had also asked the agitators to refrain from vandalism and causing inconvenience to the common man.

"The bandh has been called keeping the state's interest in mind. Directions have been issued to police in all 30 districts to maintain law and order," the state's HM had told the media.