Karizma is not a nameplate that biking enthusiast in India can easily forget. Hero launched the Karizma motorcycle when it was in partnership with Honda. At that time, Karizma was one of the most powerful motorcycles sold in India, and brand endorsement by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan further boosted its acceptance.

However, Hero MotoCorp severed ties with Honda in 2010 and launched the new version of the Karizma in partnership with Erik Buell Racing. The shift in design, however, did not go down well with the customers. The sales of the second-generation model were nowhere near that of the original.

Even though the bike is still listed on its Hero MotoCorp website, the company doesn't make any of it for the Indian market.

The good news is Hero is not ready to give up on its iconic nameplate. The Karizma nameplate will carry on its legacy: The company is working on the third generation of the model, reports Bikewale. A team of designers and engineers are working towards reinventing the lost mojo of the Karizma brand.

Unfortunately, new Karizma won't make it to the market for the next two years. The launch of the new version is expected in early 2019. That is when most of the manufacturers are expected to unveil their BS-VI compliant two-wheelers.

The reports come as a confirmation of what Markus Braunsperger — the chief technology officer at Hero MotoCorp — had told Bikeadvise in 2016: "The brand will be there. The brand has to be there, no doubt. But give us some time. We will make the Karizma fans happy as well."

The current-generation Karizma is powered by a single-cylinder 223cc engine tuned to develop 20bhp at 8,000rpm and 19.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm, mated to five-speed transmission.

Hero recently confirmed its plan to focus on over-300cc supersport motorcycles, and so the new Karizma is expected to be powered by a higher-capacity mill.