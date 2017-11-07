Karisma Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend and Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal got divorced from his orthodontist wife Dr Ashrita after a seven-year-long court battle.

On Monday (November 6), the Bandra family court granted divorce to Sandeep and his wife which the latter had filed for in 2010. They decided to part ways amicably after being married for 14 years.

According to Mumbai Mirror, their two daughters, aged 12 and 9, will get Rs 3 crore each while wife Ashrita will receive Rs 2 crore, along with the flat in which she currently lives as part of the settlement. Further, she has got the custody of the children.

The couple made several allegations against each other during the 7-year-long court battle and many fights happened over the property sharing.

On a related note, Karisma Kapoor herself got divorced from her former husband and Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur last year. They tied the knot in 2003.

Karisma's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur later married Priya Sachdev.

Meanwhile, Karisma seems to be quite open about her relationship with Sandeep as they are often spotted together. Recently, they were seen making separate entrances one after the other at Arpita Khan's Diwali bash in October.

With Sandeep finally getting divorce from his wife, the only obstacle between him and Karisma to get officially hitched, can we expect to hear the wedding bells in the Kapoor family anytime soon?

Let's wait and watch.