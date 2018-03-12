Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira turned 13 on March 11 and is now officially a teenager. To mark the special day the actress hosted a grand party for her loved ones. Joining them in the celebration was Samaira's father and Karisma's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.

Karisma wished her daughter with a throwback childhood picture of Samaira along with one from the recent past. "#happy13th#mama'slove#forever," she captioned the post on Instagram.

#happy13th#mama’slove❤️❤️❤️#forever A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Mar 11, 2018 at 8:23am PDT

Some inside pictures from the party have surfaced online. In one of the pictures, Sunjay was seen posing with the birthday girl holding props. The picture was posted on Instagram by Sunjay's current wife Priya Sachdev Kapur. "Happy Birthday #Samaira wishing you a very Happy 13th Birthday Princess you are officially a Teenager now...! Love you," Priya wrote on Instagram.

Karisma and her industrialist ex-husband Sunjay divorced in June, 2016, after a long, messy battle and the series of accusations hurled at each other.

The former couple had tied the knot in 2003 but after a few years, rumours of their marriage falling apart started doing the rounds. Karisma moved out of Sunjay's house in 2010, and started living separately. In 2014, the two decided to file for divorce on the grounds of mutual consent, but later Karisma withdrew her consent after differences cropped up over financial settlement and the custody of the children. They later filed for a fresh divorce petition in a family court in Mumbai.