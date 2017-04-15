Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister Karisma Kapoor is likely to get married to boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal soon, as the latter's wife has reportedly agreed to divorce him.

Karisma's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur had recently tied the knot with Priya Sachdev, and now things have started to fall in place for Karisma as well.

The major hurdle between Karisma and Sandeep was his wife Ashrita, who has now agreed to divorce her husband, according to SpotboyE. Although Ashrita was earlier not in mind to divorce Sandeep, she has now reportedly started complying with the divorce proceedings.

The report said that Sandeep's wife agreed to divorce him in compliance with her friends' suggestions, who advised her that she should do it and agree to take whatever alimony she is being offered.

Ashrita will get a total of Rs 2 crore plus the flat she is currently residing in, and her two daughters are entitled to Rs 3 crore each, the report added. The custody of the children will be with her as well.

With things now moving forward smoothly, Sandeep and Karisma may get married as soon as he gets divorced. Karisma and her former husband Sunjay had divorced in June last year. The former actress now appears to be quite open about her relationship with Sandeep, as they are often spotted together in public places.