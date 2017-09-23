Bollywood producer Karim Morani, who has been accused of raping an aspiring actress, surrendered before the Hyderabad Police on Friday night after the Supreme Court dismissed his bail plea.

Morani, who has produced films like Chennai Express, Ra.One, Happy New Year and Dum, was arrested at the Hayatnagar police station in Hyderabad in connection with the rape case.

"He was formally arrested. After completing the mandatory medical formalities, he would be produced before the court today (Saturday)," Hayatnagar police inspector J Narender Goud told Hindustan Times.

Here is what we know about the case

Accused of raping a 25-year-old

A 25-year-old filed a case against Morani in January at the Hayathnagar police station, accusing him of raping and blackmailing her.

In her complaint, the woman said Morani lured her into a sexual relationship and raped her repeatedly in Mumbai.

She also claimed the producer raped her twice at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad in September-October 2015.

"I didn't know what was happening nor did I know how to react. I was depressed and didn't talk to anyone about it. When I spoke to his family, they did not even react. But now after going through so much, I felt the need to fight. And I am doing this on my own," she told India Today.

Booked on several charges

After the complaint was filed, Morani was booked under IPC Section 376 for rape, Section 417 for cheating, Section 342 for wrongful confinement and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

Morani threatened her to leak her nude photos?

The woman alleged that Morani clicked nude photos of her and blackmailed her with them. He threatened to leak her photos, she said.

"He repeatedly drugged and raped me. He threatened to shoot me and blackmailed me with nude pictures of mine which he had clicked," she said in an interview with India Today.

"I didn't know what to do and could not believe it was happening to me. I was close to his daughter. One day Karim called me up and told me he wanted to celebrate after completing the shoot of a song in Dilwale. He came home with a bottle of wine. I remember having two sips, after that I got up the next morning with pain in my lower abdomen," she said.