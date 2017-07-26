Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known as the fashionista of Bollywood. Her outfits during and post pregnancy grabbed many people's attention and now she is also called the queen of airport looks.

However, recently, she said that people should dress up like normal human beings for the airport. The question is what is normal according to Bebo? She dons clothes worth whopping amounts which aren't normal.

When Kareena was asked what she thinks of celebrity airport looks, she had said: "We should all dress like normal human beings. Awful. Why should we have it? Why should we dress up to board a flight?"

Kareena recently was spotted at Mumbai airport with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Although she was looking gorgeous in a Gucci jacket with denims and sneakers. Do you know the price of her jacket?

It is around Rs 86,000 and the actress had stated that people should dress up like normal human beings for the airport. The diva might be talking about human beings in the film fraternity.

Kareena seems to be fond of jackets, as earlier, she was spotted in her denims with a cool Marc Jacobs olive green jacket. She completed her look with metallic shoes and a classy Gucci tote bag.

While we drooled over the ensembles, her olive jacket with Paradise tagged on it was around Rs 47,016. Her sneakers were for Rs 11,460 and the Gucci bag was worth Rs 72,772. Thus, the total amount comes up to Rs 1,31,248.

As earlier said, Kareena might be talking about Bollywood's "normal human beings' " airport ensembles.

Apart from her recent airport look, the photos of Taimur and Saif were also doing the rounds on social media. The father-son duo looked adorable and this is the first international trip of Taimur with his mom and dad. The family is set for a royal vacation in Switzerland.