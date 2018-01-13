Veere Di Wedding is Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-awaited Bollywood movie of this year. It is because it will be her first film after pregnancy and also stars other beautiful actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

The Rhea Kapoor production movie was supposed to hit the screens on May 18. But the recent news is that Veere Di Wedding has been postponed to June 1.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter handle to announce the changed release date. She tweeted: "1 June is one big day!!!! Veere di wedding arrives on my lakkshya 's bday!!!! Ab shaadi aur bday pe aap sab ko nimantran hai."

You must be wondering why all the big Bollywood movies are shifting their release dates! Well, the answer, according to us, is Padmaavat (earlier titled as Padmavati).

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie has shaken the release dates of this year's Bollywood flicks. Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Padmaavat was supposed to release on December 1, 2017.

But the censor board didn't certify the movie by then and major protests were held against the movie at that time. Thus, the film received a UA certificate this month and speculations are rife that it will hit the screens on January 25, along with Akshay Kumar's Padman.

Though the makers have not officially announced a date, trade analysts have tweeted about it. So, we are not sure whether Padmaavat will release during Republic Day or will shift its date to February 9.

Earlier, February 9 was the release date of Anushka Sharma's Pari, but that also changed to March 2. Again we wonder if it has something to do with the Deepika-starrer. When the news about Padmaavat releasing on January 25 broke, the buzz was that Aiyaary, which was clashing with Padman, was postponed to February 9.

Now, the confusion is when will Padmaavat release and why the industry has been shaken by one movie.

Coming back to Veere Di Wedding, Kareena and Sonam will be seen together in a movie for the first time. It will focus on the character of Kareena, who is set to marry in the movie. Thus, the title says Veere Di Wedding.

Sumeet Vyas will play Bebo's love interest/ fiancé. Veere Di Wedding looks like a happy movie with a bit of drama and it mainly deals with the theme of friendship.