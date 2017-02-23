Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor will soon start the shooting of Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding. However, only a few people know that Jimmy Shergill is also shooting for a movie with a similar title – Veerey Ki Wedding.

Will the makers of Kareena-starrer change the movie's name? Jimmy's Veerey Ki Wedding is currently in the making and it is Punjabi actress Diljott's Bollywood debut. Helmed by Rajat Bakshi, the movie is being shot in Manali and a few pictures of the actors from the sets have been doing the rounds on the internet.

It will be interesting to see how Sonam and her sister will react to this entire issue. Will they change the title or they knew it from the beginning? However, Kareena's Veere Di Wedding's shooting has not begun yet, thus, the makers can give the movie's name a second thought.

Take a look at Jimmy Shergill and Diljott's photo while shooting Veerey Ki Wedding:

Veere Di Wedding was supposed to go on floors last year, but Bebo's sudden pregnancy postponed the shoot. Now, the makers will soon start the shooting and Kareena – Sonam will be seen on the silver screen together for the first time.

Veere Di Wedding also features Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania of Wake Up Sid fame. Set to be directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie revolves around four friends who embark on a journey from Delhi to Europe, which culminates into Veera's big fat Punjabi wedding.