Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are happily married for five years now. The duo started dating during the shoot of Tashan.

During the shoot of Omkara, Kareena was dating Shahid Kapoor while Saif was involved with Rosa Catalano and the couples had once gone on a double date.

In a recent chat show, Kareena made the shocking revelation when she said, "I do remember that Saif was with his previous girlfriend of that time and I was in another relationship. But it's so strange that all of us had gone out for dinner together.

"It was quite a moment which now of course when I tell Saif he's like 'Oh really! I don't remember,' and I was like, 'Very conveniently you have erased it out of your memory," India Today reported.

Much water has flown since the stars moved on with their lives. Kareena and Saif are now proud parents to baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan. Also recently, Saif and Bebo worked with Shahid in Rangoon and Udta Punjab, respectively.