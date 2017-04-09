People spotted Bollywood love birds and alleged foes under one roof at Karan Johar's party for French fashion designer Christian Louboutin on April 8. Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh arrived together at the bash, while Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput partied under one roof.

A lot has been said and done about Deepika and Ranveer's relationship. Rumours are rife that the duo has parted ways, but these pictures of them arriving at KJo's house will prove you wrong.

Also, Alia and Sidharth's frequent appearance together at events has made their relationship official. In fact, the Kapoor and Sons stars now don't deny if asked whether they are dating or not.

On the other hand, it was interesting to see Kareena and Mira partying under a roof. Recently, there have been reports that Bebo took a dig at Mira's "puppy" remark. The Ki and Ka actress said that she will not shout from the roof about how she is taking care of her child.

Other rivals spotted at the party were Farhan Akhtar and Aditya Roy Kapur. Reports suggested that the duo had a fight over Shraddha Kapoor a few days ago.

Apart from them, Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan were the celebs who arrived at Karan's place.

Take a look at the photos here: