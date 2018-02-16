Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 71st birthday with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Babita having a gala time on February 15.

While Karisma was spotted with son Kiaan and daughter Samiera at the party, Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan was missing from the pictures. And if the little munchkin goes missing, the limelight of Kapoor Khandaan go missing – isn't it?

Taimur has become so popular that the star kid is seen in news on daily basis. Grandfather Randhir is not that happy with his popularity – here's why!

"Certainly, it has been robbed. Every day, I get up in the morning and I see a picture of my grandson in newspapers. Now everyone recognizes his maid also! That's because of the paparazzi," he was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

Though he is right, we are happy to see Taimur daily and when he goes missing from his own family's party – a bit disappointing!! Also, father Saif Ali Khan was also not spotted at the party, or maybe the father-son duo was avoiding the cameras. However, Randhir's birthday cake had Taimur's name, along with Kiaan and Samiera.

Kareena and Karisma looked stunning in their sizzling outfits. While Bebo won hearts in black, Lolo chose orange and red combination for the evening.

Karisma shared a picture of her father cutting the cake. She has also posted a picture of the family at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

Kareena and Saif's one-year-old son Taimur has become an apple of the eye on the internet. He has garnered a massive fan following on various social media platforms with thousands of fan pages named after him that are abuzz with his adorable pictures.

