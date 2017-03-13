Kareena Kapoor Khan is making a lot of headlines of late. She recently performed at the Zee Cine Awards 2017, which was held on March 11 in Mumbai. This was Bebo's first stage performance after giving birth to her son Taimur.

Apart from Kareena, many celebs like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar are creating buzz. Take a look at some Bollywood news here:

Bebo takes over Zee Cine Awards

Kareena performed at Zee Cine Awards 2017 and it was her first stage show post pregnancy. She has reportedly shaken a leg to a medley of songs from her films with Bollywood's four Khans — Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and hubby Saif Ali. The interesting part is that she has been paid a whopping amount for her performance. "It will be a tribute to the Khans. Most of her hits were with the Khans, so she will perform on songs from films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Salman), 3 Idiots (Aamir), Tashan (Saif ) and Ra.One (SRK) among others. Kareena will be styled by Manish Malhotra and has been paid a whopping amount for the act," an insider told DNA.

Fatima opens up on Thugs of Hindostan

Fatima Sana Sheikh won hearts with her character of Geeta Phogat in Dangal. Earlier, it has been reported that she has bagged another movie with the superstar and it is Thugs of Hindostan. But, the recent update is that Fatima has not got the role. "Thugs Of Hindostan ke baare mein kya batau. I am not playing that role. Main chahti thi film mujhe mile (What can I say about Thugs Of Hindostan? I am not playing that role. I wanted to bag that film.)," Bollywood Life quoted her as saying. It is being said that she has lost the movie as it requires her to romance Aamir, who played her father in Dangal.

Farhan Akhtar's role in his next

Farhan is set to start the shooting of Nikhil Advani's Lucknow Central, in which he will play the role of a Bhojpuri artist. In the film, Farhan plays a big fan of Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari.

Baahubali 2 trailer update

Director SS Rajamouli confirmed the trailer release date in a Facebook live chat. He said it will be released on March 16 between 9 am and 10 am across theatres in Telangana and Andhra. Earlier, the poster of the movie made fans curious as it had Kattapa holding Baahubali. The poster of Baahubali: The Conclusion has two – one part of it shows senapati Katappa raising Baahubali as a newborn and the second part depicts the ultimate cliffhanger of the epic film - the moment when Katappa kills Baahubali. The movie is set to hit the screens on April 28.

Shah Rukh-Aamir together

Shah Rukh Khan recently tweeted about his shoulder surgery on social media and he is resting at home for a while. A photo of him and Aamir Khan has started making the rounds this weekend and it looks like a mini get-together at SRK's Mannat.