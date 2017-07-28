Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never shied away from expressing her views about son Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, in a video shared by Kareena's fan club on its Facebook page, the actress is seen telling reporters why she believes Taimur will grow up to respect women.

In the video, the actress says: "Taimur has a working mother. He will grow up in a way knowing what it's like to have a working mother in the house."

The actress, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding — the first film post childbirth — says about Taimur: "He has my sister (Karisma Kapoor), who is also a working woman. He has my mother (Babita) to see. He has my mother in law, who is still a working mother. So he is going to grow up in that atmosphere of learning to respect women in that sense. He also has a wonderful nanny, who is looking after him; she is a woman, so he will know what women can do."

The Udta Punjab actress has been very vocal about the fact that she has no problem with the paparazzi and clicking pictures of her baby son. She said: "I think times are changing and wherever we go, we get clicked, which is a part of our normal life. I want Taimur to grow up as normal as possible. Then why should he be treated any differently?"

She went on to say: "His parents are normal. He will lead a normal life like all of us. So I am okay with the fact that media clicks his photographs; besides my Taimur is the most amazing-looking child!"

Now, one cannot deny the fact that he is one of the most amazing looking children around. Take a look at seven adorable pictures of Taimur that won our heart:

