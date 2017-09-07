Kareena Kapoor Khan is certainly one of the hottest mommies in B-Town; testimony her latest photoshoot for Filmfare.

Bebo appeared on the September cover of the magazine, and this happens to be her first cover shoot after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan. Kangana just nailed it as she is a perfect mix of gorgeousness and sexiness.

The 36-year-old actress is seen showing her oomph factor in a number of photos from the shoot. Kareena's fitness and glamour make it hard to believe that she is a mother of a child, who is turning one this December.

While Kareena looks extremely hot and gorgeous in the photos, her statement about nepotism is equally bold and to the point. In an interview with the magazine, the diva made her stand on nepotism very clear, saying if the industry has Alia Bhatt, it also has Kangana Ranaut.

"A lot of things seem out of context. Doesn't nepotism exist in every possible field? But nobody addresses that. In business families, the son takes over the business. A politician's son takes over his place. These are not considered nepotism but in the industry it makes for a nice read. Also, not many star-kids have achieved what their parents have. So I don't understand why people are going on about it. Basically, the industry is a ruthless place. It's about talent and survival of the fittest. Otherwise, a lot of star kids would've been No.1 stars in our country," Kareena said.

Check Kareena's sizzling photos from the photoshoot:

Bebo further said it is all about hard work and talent at the end of the day. "If there's Ranbir Kapoor, there's also Ranveer Singh who's not from the industry. So honestly, nepotism is overrated. More than in business, more than in politics, in the industry, it's your hard work and talent that will take you far. That's exactly the reason why Kangana Ranaut is considered such a great actress. And she's not from the industry. If there's Alia Bhatt, there's also Kangana. It's not only about star kids," she added.