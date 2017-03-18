Kareena Kapoor Khan and her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan have been the talk of the town ever since he was born in December last year.

Now, a new photo of the mother-son duo has surfaced online, which will leave fans in awe. In the adorable picture, Kareena is seen holding Taimur who seems to be giggling as his mother plants a kiss on his forehead.

It was only recently that a picture of the two stepping out together for the first time surfaced online and now, the latest picture has taken the internet by storm.

Some time ago, the world saw Taimur's first picture but it turned out that both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena weren't prepared for it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saif had said that he had put his son's photo as his WhatsApp display picture when it was spotted by someone and in no time, they found the picture going viral on the internet. While the actor was fine with it as he didn't plan to hide him from the world, Kareena was upset with the photo getting leaked.

Saif revealed that Kareena reacted to the incident and said "nazar lag jayegi."

"Yes (she was not happy). She was like, 'Nazar lag jayegi and all of that'. But agar nazar lagni hoti toh Kareena would be in the hospital by now (smiles). I don't believe in all of that. I didn't mean to share it. It was my WhatsApp display picture. But it is fine. I don't plan to hide him," the Rangoon actor had said.