Kareena Kapoor Khan is in the news for her latest sizzling photoshoot for Vogue India. While her pictures from the shoot are being talked about for the hotness quotient, the also raised many eyebrows as some people claimed they were photoshopped.

Kareena flaunted her toned body in the most sensual manner possible in the photos. She looked extremely sexy, but the perfection in the pictures made many doubt that they had been morphed.

People on social media noticed that there are no stretch marks on Bebo's body, which according to them is impossible for a relatively new mommy. They also said the actress' face does not match with her body in the pictures.

There were many comments slamming Vogue for allegedly photoshopping the pictures, and encouraging the idea of "perfect body". Although there has not been any clarification from Vogue or Kareena, the magazine has shared a video of the photoshoot that suggests the pictures are not morphed.

The video shows the 37-year-old diva flaunting her hot bod, and there are no stretch marks visible anywhere. After the video was posted, Kareena's fans started slamming the critics who had claimed the pictures were photoshopped.

Watch the video here:

They opined that this video proved all the allegations to be wrong. However, there are some who claimed that while the video could be genuine, there were some anomalies with the pictures.

Check some of the comments it received below:

We cannot confirm if the pictures were real or photoshopped, but one thing is for sure that this is one of the hottest photoshoots of Kareena post her pregnancy. After the birth of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena stunned all with her dedication towards losing those extra pounds.

She underwent rigorous gym sessions, and returned to shape in no time. If that was not enough, she even started shooting for her upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding soon after delivery.

Priyanka Chopra had faced similar criticism when it was alleged that one of her photoshoot pictures for Maxim India was morphed. Her armpit had appeared too perfect to be real, with no stubbles or lines, which made people believe it was photoshopped.

However, the diva quashed all the criticisms by sharing a no-filter picture flaunting her armpits, which looked not much different from the photoshoot image.