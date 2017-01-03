A 26-year-old die-hard fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan was so desperate to talk to the actress that he hacked her income tax account. The cyber police arrested the accused and put him behind bars on Monday.

The accused, Manoj Kumar Tiwari, wanted to get hold of Kareena's contact number. He managed to get the PAN details online and then hacked Bebo's account by changing the password.

"Accused Manoj Kumar Tiwari, who is posted with the accounts department of a paramilitary force's unit in Hyderabad, was arrested under sections 419 of Indian Penal Code and 66, 66C and 43 of Information Technology Act," Sachin Patil, deputy commissioner of police (Cyber) told Mid-Day.

"Using his expertise on the subject, as he handles returns for other government employees in his department, Tiwari managed to get the actress's PAN details and then using the same, hacked her account by changing the password," an officer told the daily.

Last year in August, the actress filed a FIR with the cyber police station when her chartered accountant couldn't access her account. However, the accused Manoj has been let out on bail, as the offence is bailable.

Meanwhile, Kareena is busy with her mommy life. She gave birth to a baby boy in December 2016. Saif and Bebo named him, Taimur Ali Khan that created a big controversy. However, several Bollywood celebs stepped in to support the couple, and with time, the controversy died down.