Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan topped the list of fashionistas with her maternity style. The actress won hearts with her attires during pregnancy and she continues to do so after giving birth to her baby, Taimur.

Bebo not only chooses perfect attires for events or parties but also has a good taste in airport looks. Recently, she was spotted at the Mumbai international airport in her denims with a cool Marc Jacobs olive green jacket.

She completed her look with metallic shoes and a classy Gucci tote bag. While we drool over the ensembles, let's take a look at the price tags.

Her olive jacket with Paradise tagged on it costs around Rs 47,016, while the Golden Goose sneakers are for Rs 11,460 and the Gucci bag costs Rs 72,772. Thus, the total amount comes up to Rs 1,31,248. Kareena's airport look costs a whopping Rs 1.30 lakh, and we can't help but wonder what her party wears are worth.

Take a look at her airport looks worth lakhs here:

Kareena Kapoor's airport style game is on point as she heads to London! pic.twitter.com/zJN6gTONw4 — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaOnline) March 22, 2017

Kareena has gone to London and her pictures partying there have been doing the rounds.