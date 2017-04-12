Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has never failed to set fashion goals for the ladies out there. She pulled off stylish outfits when she was pregnant with elan and also when she had the much-talked-about zero figure.

The actress attended a fashion show of Pakistani designer Faraz Manan in Dubai on April 11 and her appearance outshined the designer's collection. Starting from the gown to her hair, Bebo looked extremely gorgeous. The shimmery gown with a sexy slit and a plunging neckline was a winner in itself.

This is not the first time that the actress has pulled off a plunging neckline with so much grace and panache. Her love for this style is seen in most of her appearances at public events and get-togethers.

Take a look at the photos of Kareena in dresses with a plunging neckline here:

Kareena picked a Falguni and Shane Peacock design for the Zee Cine Awards on Saturday evening. The gown with its plunging neckline was quite sexy.

Wearing a Nikhil Thampi gown, Kareena helped launch BBC Earth.

Also, she won hearts with the black dress she wore on Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday bash last year.

And, here's another one in white.