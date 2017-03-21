Looks like Ranbir Kapoor has upset his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan who is enjoying motherhood post the birth of her son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur giggles as his mother plants a kiss; check latest adorable picture of mother-son duo

According to a report in Catch News, Ranbir has been extremely busy with the shooting of Sanjay Dutt's biopic and also the last leg of his much-delayed production venture Jagga Jasoos. With such a tight schedule, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has not been able to make time for the newest member of the Kapoor khandaan and his nephew, Taimur.

Kareena, apparently, has been waiting to see Ranbir and Taimur together and Ranbir unable to spare some time for the little munchkin has miffed sister Bebo.

In other news, a new photo of Kareena and her baby boy recently surfaced online, which left fans in awe. In the adorable picture, Kareena was seen holding Taimur who seemed to be giggling as his mother planted a kiss on his forehead. And some time ago, the world saw Taimur's first picture but both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena apparently weren't prepared for it.

Although the actor was fine with the photo going viral, as he didn't plan to hide the little one from the world, Kareena was upset and reacted to the incident saying "nazar lag jayegi," Saif told Hindustan Times.